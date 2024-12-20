Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 57,021 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5,077.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.