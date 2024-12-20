Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 245,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.9 %

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.