Barclays PLC Purchases 11,432 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,240,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $17,094,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,461. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $138.78 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.03 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.