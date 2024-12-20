Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 2.0 %

BZH opened at $27.80 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $863.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

