Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of ALLETE worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 147.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 28.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.4 %

ALE stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

