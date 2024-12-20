Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,124 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Zumiez worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2,090.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zumiez by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 225.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

