Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.9 %

About StoneX Group

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

