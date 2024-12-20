Barclays PLC Purchases 31,295 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.52 and a 12-month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

