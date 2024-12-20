Barclays PLC Sells 8,624 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

