Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 52,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.