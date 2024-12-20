Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $722,000 Investment in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ATS by 29.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ATS by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in ATS by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ATS by 73.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 425,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 180,281 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in ATS by 46.5% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. ATS Co. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.