Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.