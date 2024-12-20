Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hayward were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,901,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth about $39,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hayward by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Hayward by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,476,000 after purchasing an additional 878,705 shares during the period.

Shares of HAYW opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

