Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,371 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 136.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $6,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,043,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,830,996.72. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $278,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 884,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,482. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

MP opened at $16.18 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

