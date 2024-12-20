Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TIM by 108.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in TIM by 26.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

