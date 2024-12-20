Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 307,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 72,420 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3,633.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,125 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -121.74%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

