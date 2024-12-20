Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.1 %

JWN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

