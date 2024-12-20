Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $826,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BRF by 534.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 660.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Trading Up 0.9 %

BRF stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

BRF Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.