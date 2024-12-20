Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 397,026 Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 31.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 343,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $2.53 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

