Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 840 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,824 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

