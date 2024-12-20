Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,780 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $3,620,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,676.12. This represents a 44.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $4,473,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,249.14. This trade represents a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,735. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.