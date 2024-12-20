Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 130,479 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

