Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.11 Million Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $5,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Paysafe Stock Up 1.3 %

PSFE stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

