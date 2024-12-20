Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 134.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.4 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXG

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.