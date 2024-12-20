45,908 Shares in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The India Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in The India Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $16.23 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.92%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

