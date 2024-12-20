Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,881 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $21,626,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Price Performance
Shares of LI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
