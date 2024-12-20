Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 10,894 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

