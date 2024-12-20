Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Azenta were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 150.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Azenta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,529.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,352.44. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Marotta purchased 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,681.76. This represents a 14.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,018 shares of company stock worth $126,689. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

