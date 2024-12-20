Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $977,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $1,859,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 35.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,584. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 357,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,376. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $37.16 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

