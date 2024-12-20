Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 166.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Chemours Stock Up 0.6 %

CC stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

