Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

