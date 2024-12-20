BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in BOK Financial by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $108.18 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

