Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 26,397 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 52,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.92 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

