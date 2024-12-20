Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 121,891 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,891 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

