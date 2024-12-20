Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.14 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 958.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,722 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 96.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

