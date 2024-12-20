20,857 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Docebo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $46.13 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Docebo

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.