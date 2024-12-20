Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 693 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.1% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.3 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 6,033 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.