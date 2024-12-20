206,397 Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 206,397 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after buying an additional 3,732,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 4,577,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 5,204,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,708,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

