133,120 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

MOMO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

