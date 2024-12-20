Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

