Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
HPP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
