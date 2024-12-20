Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 162,113 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 34.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

CGNT opened at $8.70 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $625.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.