Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

