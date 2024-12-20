Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.45.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

