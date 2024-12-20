Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $928,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 198.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

