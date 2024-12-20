Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 334 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of PAG opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

