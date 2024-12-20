Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.21 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 438.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

