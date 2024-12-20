Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,461 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning grew its position in First Foundation by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in First Foundation by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Stephens cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

