10,558 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 272.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after buying an additional 10,046,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,339,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.50 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,610. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,741 shares of company stock worth $1,042,365 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

