Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $107,000 Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyond by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Beyond by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Beyond in the second quarter valued at $9,538,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth about $3,800,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Beyond by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 226,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Beyond Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.