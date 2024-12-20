Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $105,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 653,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 598,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 149.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,519,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

